It may not be Tuesday but it is National Taco Day and there are free/inexpensive taco deals available in the Atlanta area and beyond:
Chronic Tacos: Get a free taco with the purchase of a Coke on Oct. 4.
Del Taco: Get a few Stuffed Quesadilla Taco for free with any purchased on Oct. 4. Download the Del Yeah! Rewards app to access the deal. Go to Deltaco.com/delyeahrewards.
Chuy's: Add a crispy taco or ground beef taco to any entree for just $1 on Monday. There will also be $1 floaters to top margaritas.
El Pollo Loco: Get the crunchy taco for the first time ever by using their app Oct. 4 through Nov. 1. On Taco Day, you can also get a BOGO deal. Sign up at Elpolloloco.com/rewards.
Long John Silver's: Get free tacos with purchase of combo on Monday. However, you will need the coupon they are posting on their social media channels or the email sent to club members. Sign up for future emails at LJsilvers.com/coupons.
On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina: They are offering endless tacos all day long for $10.99 (price may vary per location).
Taco Bell: Get a free Crunchy Taco by placing a $1 minimum order via the app. If you don't have the app, get the free taco when joining at Tacobell.com/rewards.
7-Eleven: Loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations nationwide. You can download the app from the APP or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com.
Tin Lizzy's Cantina: $2 day crispy shell tacos all day long. While supplies last.
If you would like for us to include a taco deal in this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
