ATLANTA (CBS46) -- From June 1 to June 30, Atlanta’s local businesses and non-profit organizations host events all month long honoring historical milestones in the LGBTQ+ community.
You can celebrate Pride Month in Atlanta by attending these inspiring events:
- OUT FRONT THEATRE: June 1-30: This event continues to provide quality content for guests at home during their summer season. Out Front Theatre Company is celebrating Pride Month in June by re-releasing two of its plays and two cabarets from the last year. The selections include “Jerker” and “Warplay” plays, and “Role Reversal,” “Chromatic” and “Nearly Naked” cabarets. All five productions will be available June 1, 2021 for $10 per streaming purchase.
- PRIDE SHAKES AT SHAKE SHACK - June 2-30: In honor of Pride Month, Shake Shack will donate five percent of its limited-time Pride Shake to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. The new Pride Shake is made with strawberry & blackberry frozen custard and is topped with a mango & passion fruit blend, whipped cream & rainbow glitter and served in a dedicated Pride cup, featuring an updated Pride-themed burger icon. This color palette has the original rainbow, and includes the important addition of black and brown to represent people of color, as well as light pink and light blue representing the Trans pride flag. Guests can order through the Shack App or by clicking here.
- PRIDE NIGHT AT THE BRAVES - June 15: Here, you can show your team pride at the ballpark as the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox at 7:20 p.m.
- PRIDE RUN 5K - June 20: Front Runners Atlanta is a running, walking, and social club for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. This will take place at Piedmont Park. Membership is open to all people regardless of race, pace, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, or athletic ability.
- OUT NIGHT – June 25: AN LGBTQ NIGHT AT GEORGIA AQUARIUM includes a quieter and safety-focused version of our popular evening cocktail experience. Participants can enjoy a one-of-a-kind, socially distanced night at the Aquarium and experience exploring our galleries in a more intimate adult setting. Capacity is limited, face coverings are required, and the night is yours!
While National Pride Month in June, honors historical milestones in LGBTQ+ history, Black Pride, which is during Labor Day Weekend, celebrates diversity and African Americans’ impact in the community.
The Atlanta Black Pride lineup is as follows:
- Wednesday September 1:
- Unity Pride CoEd Event For All @ TBA 9PM – 2AM
Thursday September 2nd:
Official Welcome To Atlanta Pride Wknd Event
2 levels/4 djs/inside/outside
@ My Sisters Room, 9pm – 3am
Fashion Show
2 levels/4 djs/inside/outside
@ TBA 6pm – 9pm
Finally, Atlanta Pride is concluded in October with the Festival and Parade around National Coming Out Day. The week is full of programming, filled with fun and enriching festivities for everyone.
- ATLANTA PRIDE PARADE AND FESTIVAL - October 10: This large event features a two day Festival with music, merchandise, art and food along with a Parade and a week's worth of educational and social events. Please note, the 2021 Atlanta Pride Festival will be held in person only if CDC guidelines and local ordinances allow. If they do not allow, the event will be held virtually.
Fore more information on Atlanta pride, or other events in the city, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.