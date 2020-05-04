ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cinco de Mayo happens to fall on Taco Tuesday this year but things will look differently during the new normal.
Some restaurants are providing delivery and pickup options as a way to try and stay in business and get their employees back to work.
At Taqueria Del Mar the restaurant will also add a tent outside to make it easier for curbside orders.
Owner Andrew Hoppen says the entire menu is available and so is alcohol to go. He adds that his business has lost an estimated 50 to 60 percent of its revenue, forcing he and his team to get creative.
"We've also added a take and bake feature where you take home a big tray of food that feeds about eight people and throw it in the oven so you cook it yourself," said Hoppen. "It's a little more homestyle, comfort food."
