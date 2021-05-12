ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For International Nurses Day, an Islamic nonprofit is celebrating the end of Ramadan by delivering thousands of food, PPE and personal care packages to frontline workers and other communities.
Catered lunches, care packages, and more filled the tables set up outside Piedmont Hospital.
“In honor of International Nurses Day, we are celebrating the nurses at Piedmont Hospital,” said Padideh Moshefi, a volunteer with M.T.O Global Charity.
M.T.O., an Islamic nonprofit, is marking the end of Ramadan - observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community - by showing appreciation to the frontline heroes.
“For all the amazing work that they have been doing, and all the sacrifices nurses in general have been making for the community for the past year,” Moshefi added.
Throughout the pandemic, signs of support and signs thanking our healthcare workers could be seen outside many hospitals.
“It was emotional, this is what we do, and we love doing it,” said Eleonora Hoxha, the Emergency Department Director at Piedmont Hospital.
Frontline workers say its small gestures like this that go a long way.
“It felt like we are being appreciated and like we are making a difference in the community,” added Hoxha.
“This can show the nurses that the community is behind them just as much as they are making sacrifices while taking care of the community,” Moshefi said.
While organizations like this one simply want to provide food and care packages, along with some hope and stress relief, to those most in need…those on the receiving end say it’s nice to know someone is thinking about them.
“We do really appreciate community support that we have gotten over the past year, and we continue to get every day, it’s truly amazing,” said Hoxha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.