ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There was food, entertainment, prizes…you name it!
CBS46 partnered with Univision for their celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, and hundreds of people came out to celebrate at Plaza Fiesta Sunday.
“I’m here celebrating El Grito, Mexico’s Independence Day,” Agustin Leon said.
Hundreds of people came out for Fiestas Patrias -- Atlanta’s signature Hispanic event in the heart of the Latino community.
“It gets you hyped up, feeling the good vibes from everybody, it makes you want to celebrate more,” added Leon.
“It’s like going back to our country, most of the people who are here are from Mexico and other Latin American countries, so participating in this event is like taking us back home,” said Rafael Gutierrez, who performed at the event.
There was a perpetually long line at the CBS46 booth to spin the prize wheel and meet the talent.
“The energy out here is off the charts, it’s great,” CBS46 News Anchor, Mike Dunston, said. “I think it’s about being part of the community. I’m African American, white, but I also have some Latino roots, some Dominican roots on my mom’s side, it’s great knowing we’re embracing the community we serve.”
“Coming here and meeting with our viewers is an important part of that connection with our audience and keeping true to our commitment of getting results,” added CBS46 News Anchor, Alicia Roberts.
There was no shortage of food...
“I’ve been eating and drinking since I’ve been here,” Leon joked.
Music…
“It’s very important for us to keep up with the traditions we have in our country,” Gutierrez said, “To show our kids and the little ones what Mexico is about.”
And most importantly, camaraderie.
“It brings the community together, it’s a place where we feel like home,” said another attendee, Mercy Cosme.
Everyone who CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to said even though they’re hundreds of miles from home, Atlanta really felt like home Sunday.
