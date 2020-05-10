Celebrating Mother's Day amid a pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mother’s Day is traditionally one of the busiest “brunch” days of the year. This year, though, is anything but traditional. Georgia restaurants were closed for much of March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were only allowed to reopen their dining rooms two weeks ago, on April 27th. But whether Atlantans would feel comfortable enough to take their mothers there on Mother’s Day, was unknown.
Deidre Stovall was hesitant when her son, Blake told her he wanted to treat her and his sister to brunch on Sunday. “I told him I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go anywhere on Mother’s Day, but he said, Mama, trust me, I got this.” Stovall was glad she did. The three of them enjoyed a meal at Ray’s on the River, in Sandy Springs, and felt safe and comfortable. “The whole family has been in quarantine a little over two months,” said Blake. “So I figured I would find the safest place to dine and enjoy ourselves.”
His sister, Teyara Moss is a first-time mother and was also hesitant to go to a restaurant amidst a pandemic. “Today is my first day out,” she said. “It feels good, it feels comfortable, knowing you’re going to enjoy your meal in a safe place.”
Owner of Ray’s Restaurants, Ray Schoenbaum, made every effort to ensure his restaurants were safe to reopen and welcome a large Mother’s Day brunch crowd. “We want to prove to the world that we can exist in this environment, we want everybody to feel very comfortable with everything we’re doing, we’ve gone over and above, and we just want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves,” he said.
The restaurant implemented a slew of new safety measures. They have reduced capacity indoors, per CDC guidelines, and opened a large area for outdoor seating on the lawn overlooking the river. The tables are spaced 6-feet apart, temperatures are taken at the door, hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the facility, all staff are required to wear masks and gloves, and they’ve even installed a high-tech air filtration system that is used in hospitals. “The air you and I are sharing, while in the restaurant… we’ve installed these UV lights in our AC units, it’s going to pull that air in, and it’s going to kill all the viruses and push that clean air back out into the restaurant,” said General Manager Nicholas King.
The restaurant also placed one its most well-known features, on hold, in light of the coronavirus. Locals have enjoyed a brunch buffet at Ray’s on the River for decades. “It’s a challenge,” said Schoenbaum. “You try to perfect things over 30 years and all at once, the whole thing flips on you, overnight.”
Schoenbaum hopes to bring the brunch buffet back in the future, but for now, he said they’re just focused on providing a safe and pleasant dining experience for those who choose to eat out.
Ray’s served 1600 patrons on Mother’s Day last year. This year, it will serve 650 patrons.
