ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday for newspaper heiress Anne Cox Chambers, who passed away last week at the age of 100.

According to her obituary on Legacy.com, the celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday at All Saints' Episcopal Church, located at 634 West Peachtree Street, NW in downtown Atlanta.

Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. who promoted President Jimmy Carter's political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his administration.

Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was well known as a philanthropist, serving on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.

