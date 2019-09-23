ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta community will come together Monday to remember civil rights icon Juanita Abernathy.
Abernathy passed away on September 12. She was married to Civil Rights icon Ralph David Abernathy, but she was by no means in the shadow of her husband. She was fearless, helping to organize and rally African Americans during the movement.
Her daughters reminisced on both the good and bad times, which are now marked in history.
“Daddy and uncle Martin were always blown away,” said Donzaleigh. “Uncle Martin was always like, ‘I wonder what Juan has to say,’ because she had fire in her belly. And she decided when they bombed her house, she decided that if she survived that night, she decided that she could survive anything.”
Abernathy was there for all the pivotal civil rights moments, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Selma to Montgomery March and the March on Washington. She helped establish the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Ambassador Andrew Young said she pushed the men to fight harder.
“Juanita Abernathy gave her life in the service of this nation and of people and of the least of these, God’s children.”
Her celebration of life service will take place at 12 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta.
