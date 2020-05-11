ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From local to across the country, a handful of celebrities are urging Georgia authorities to take swift action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery.
Now, several musicians are joining forces with civil rights lawyers calling for justice.
An open letter was published in local newspaper The Atlanta Journal Constitution. It was addressed to several Georgia elected officials including Governor Brian Kemp.
The 25-year-old unarmed black man was shot and killed in Georgia while on a run February.
Rapper Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, joined civil rights lawyers Lee Merritt and Benjamin L. Crump calling for swift justice in Arbery's case. Roc Nation’s activist wing, Team Roc, published the letter online and as a full-page ad in the AJC.
It was signed by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Robert “Meek Mill” Williams, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, as well as singer Alicia Keys.
“This is for all of us and I really encourage you to make some calls,” said Keys.
Team Roc’s letter states that Arbery was “the victim of a hate crime.” It calls Durden to recuse himself from the case because Gregory McMichael is a former police officer, which the group called “a clear conflict of interest.”
They also requested that Attorney General Carr appoint a special prosecutor, as well as called for William Bryan to be charged as an armed accomplice.
Bryan is McMichaels’ neighbor, whom the Arbery family attorney believes Bryan filmed the video of the altercation.
