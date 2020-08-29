LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Fellow Marvel & Black Panther cast members honored Chadwick via twitter.
In an Instagram post Angela Basset, who played Chadwick’s mother in Black Panther, wrote, “this young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother” https://www.instagram.com/p/CEdWTTlDysD/?igshid=1q8x3ud8eql6n
In addition, Forest Whitaker, also a fellow Black Panther cast member tweeted “Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky” https://twitter.com/ForestWhitaker/status/1299599141492854784
Additionally, Black Panther cast member Sterling Brown tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.
Don Cheadle tweeted, "i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my God: https://twitter.com/DonCheadle/status/1299538219449552896
Jeremy Renner tweeted “Chadwick is an inspiration, a warrior with a big kind heart that I’ll never forget. I’m so deeply heartbroken by his passing. Sending love to the Boseman family” https://twitter.com/JeremyRenner/status/1299738984176734208
