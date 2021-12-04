ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It was a cooking competition filled with flavor, barbecue and sausage.
“Let’s get started with the Titanium Tongsman Johnsonville contest.. go!” the announcer said.
The SEC grill-off had two chefs going head-to-head Saturday morning, Brent Little and Angelina Howard.
But not without the help of two celebrity chefs.
Renowned cookbook author and personal chef to NBA legend Dwayne Wade Richard Ingraham and 7-time World Champion BBQ Pitmaster, owner of Memphis Barbecue Co., Melissa Cookston.
“She’s actually combining gumbo with the sausage sandwich… she’s going to top it off with amazing fried okra that’s going to be fried in bacon fat - So we’re not dieting at all today,” Ingraham exclaims.
Although things are heating up Cookston says the focus isn’t all on competition.
“Grilling out is about friends and family… so get out there with them and have fun,” Cookston said.
Ingraham’s major key to tailgating is no matter what team you’re rooting for good food is good for the soul.
“Make friends with them… bring them a cocktail over there, try to cocktail trade me a sausage and just have a great time… enjoying the food, all the friendship and all the festivities,” Ingraham goes on to say.
