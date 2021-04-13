Cell Phones for Soldiers, a nonprofit organization is teaming up with various organizations and donating over $50,000 to support soldiers.
The nonprofit provides cost-free communication services, devices, and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans.
With nearly 17 years in the business of keeping the lines of communication open and supporting US soldiers and veterans, Cell Phones for Soldiers expands its national reach.
The nonprofit was founded in Massachusetts by two teens. More recently, Georgia became the headquarters for the organization.
Cell Phones for Soldiers also has a minutes that matter program, which mission is to help troops call home at no charge. More than 400 million minutes of free talk time have been provided, by sending more than 5 million calling cards to servicemen overseas.
Some ways in which companies, schools, or groups can get involved is through hosting a cell phone drive or by placing Cell Phones for Soldiers donation boxes out for customers.
Thousands of outdated, broken cell phones that can be repurposed are needed for soldiers and veterans.
