ATLANTA (CBS46) — We are getting our first in-depth look at new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as the agency released long-awaited results from its 2020 survey.
The Associated Press has complied a comprehensive overview of the results on a national scale, but we wanted to take a closer look at the numbers right here in metro Atlanta.
Population Change
Each of the 11 counties that make up the metro area saw significant increases in population since the 2010 survey. Forsyth County led the way with a whopping 43.2 percent increase in population, surpassing the 250,000 mark. Douglas and Rockdale counties were the only metro counties to see increases lower than 10 percent, but they were both close, at 8.9 percent and 9.8 percent respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:
- Forsyth County: 43.2%
- Cherokee: 24.4%
- Gwinnett: 18.8%
- Henry: 18.0%
- Fulton: 15.9%
- Clayton: 14.7%
- Fayette: 11.8%
- Cobb: 11.3%
- DeKalb: 10.5%
- Rockdale: 9.8%
- Douglas: 8.9%
In Georgia as a whole, the state's population jumped over the 10 million mark to 10,711,908, a 9.6 percent increase from 2010.
Group Population
So which group led to that population increase? Well, that answer has a number of right answers. The Asian American population saw the biggest percentage increase in the state—up 52.3 percent over the last 10 years.
The Hispanic population also rose dramatically—jumping nearly 270,000 people, which equates to a 31.6 percent increase.
The African American population saw a double digit percent increase from 2010, with more than 370,000 people moving to the state—a 12.5 percent increase.
The one group that saw a population decline was the white population. The state lost nearly 232,000 white people—a 4 percent total decrease.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of these four groups in the metro Atlanta area:
Asian-American Population
- Forsyth County: +313.8%
- Fulton County: +57.0%
- Cherokee County: +55.4%
- Fayette County: +55.4%
- Gwinnett County: +49.1%
- DeKalb County: +42.2%
- Cobb County: +39.6%
- Henry County: +35.1%
- Douglas County: +23.3%
- Clayton County: +5.4%
- Rockdale County: +1.7%
Hispanic Population
- Cherokee County: 56.1%
- Henry County: +56.1%
- Forsyth County: +52.4%
- Douglas County: +44.1%
- Clayton County: +40.2%
- Gwinnett County: +36.1%
- Cobb County: +31.9%
- DeKalb County: +20.1%
- Clayton County: +20.0%
- Fulton: +18.9%
- Rockdale: +18.3%
Black or African American Population
- Forsyth County: +137.7%
- Henry County: +56.9%
- Cherokee County: 46.8%
- Fayette County: +38.2%
- Gwinnett County: +38.1%
- Rockdale County: +37.5%
- Douglas County: +33.6%
- Clayton County: +21.3%
- Cobb County: +18.7%
- Fulton County: +11.9%
- DeKalb County: +3.5%
White Population
- Cherokee County: +10.3%
- Forsyth County: +9.2%
- Fulton County: +2.2%
- DeKalb County: -1.9%
- Fayette County: -7.9%
- Cobb County: -9.4%
- Henry County: -20.5%
- Gwinnett County: -20.9
- Douglas County: -24.7%
- Rockdale County: -32.8%
- Clayton County: -37.7%
You can get more census survey data at census.gov.
