ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper 50 Cent is going viral with yet another one of his comical and possibly controversial Instagram posts. To up the ante, this time his post involves a story CBS46 covered.
Reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with a Sandy Springs resident named Donald Gilner who shared his thoughts on a recent celebrity mansion party that left him less than pleased.
"All we heard from 9 o'clock in the morning was boom, boom, boom, boom," said Donald.
The source of his displeasure was the Tycoon mansion pool party held on Northland Drive. It attracted the likes of 50 Cent and R&B playboy Trey Songz, along with droves of party goers.
Complaints of loud music, scantly clad women and men walking around with AK47's soon became the talk of neighbors, but the real chatter happened the day after we aired the story.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to his Instagram to tell Donald to "chill" and to notify the public that the men seen walking around with guns were his "security." As far as the rapper is concerned, the party was "lit" enough to do it all over again.
CBS46 Digital Reporter Iyani Hughes shared the story in the story section of our CBS46 Instagram page, she even invited the "Go shawty it's your birthday" rapper to speak directly to us about the event. So far, he has taken the bait.
Related stories
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.