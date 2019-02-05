FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Centennial High School parent is demanding better education around hate symbols after swastikas were spray painted on the building Monday.
“I was horrified, appalled, shocked, furious, and sick to my stomach,” said Wendy Frank, whose son is a Freshman at Centennial High School. Frank says there are more than 100 Jewish students attending the school according to the Jewish Student Union’s rabbi.
Wendy Frank’s son is a freshman at Centennial High School. She is organizing a town hall to speak out about the hate-filled vandalism.
Frank said confirmed panelists include: Christopher M. Matthews, Assistant Superintendent Student Support Services of Fulton County Schools, Rep. Josh McLaurin, (D-District 51), and Sally Levine from Georgia Holocaust Commission.
“This is not something that should be happening in this day and age,” Frank said. “We know about the holocaust. We know about the shooting that happened in Pittsburgh. This is not okay,” she told CBS46.
The Anti-Defamation League tells CBS46 there has been a rise in anti-Semitic acts in the U.S. especially since the Charlottesville riots. The ADL tracked a 108 percent increase that year. The ADL is one of the only organizations that tracks anti-Jewish hate crimes.
“We saw a 37 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews last year,” said Allison Padilla-Goodman, the regional director of the ADL. “We’ve seen a 57% increase in anti-Semitic incidents against Jews, so the swastika is another piece reminding us of the current state that we’re in.”
She said school leaders have to be very proactive and strong.
Monday Centennial Principal Anthony Newborn sent a letter to parents condemning the vandalism and the ant-Jewish acts. He said he met with rabbis and local synagogues about the incident as well.
A Fulton County Schools spokesperson told CBS46 that “the investigation is ongoing and there is no update on suspects or possible arrests.”
“I want there to be education and open discussion so that we can understand where each of us are coming from so that we can remedy the situation,” Padilla-Goodman said.
“Until we all stand together and do something about this hate, nothing is going to change, and I am not going to give up on making a difference,” Frank said.
She is organizing a meeting between Principal Newborn and the ADL for next week.
Sunday’s Town Hall for parents will be held at the Temple Emanuel, 1580 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.