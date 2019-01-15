ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The party that is Super Bowl Live will open to the public in just 11 days.
It’s a free event sponsored by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. Hundreds of crew members are working right now to get everything in place at Centennial Olympic Park.
“We’ve taken over about 3/4 of the park,” said Sean Connolly, CEO of Kreate Inc.
There will be several stages in place for live music and entertainment. Sponsors including Tostitos, Ford, and Verizon will each have areas for activities, food and drinks. Organizers told reporter Ashley Thompson that there will be a DJ at the entrance to welcome fans in with some tunes.
“The super bowl and what the NFL does is on a completely different level than any other sporting event in the world,” said RJ Orr with blueline Media.
The city is transforming outside of Centennial Olympic Park as well. You may have noticed the large graphics on buildings and the streetcar downtown. More graphics are going up.
“The big ferris wheel, we are going to wrap all of the gondola cars in the team helmets, so all 32 teams will be represented,” said Orr.
Some are using the super bowl to do some good. On Tuesday, organizers of the Taste of the NFL held a day of service at the Atlanta Food Bank sorting food donations.
“With all the glitz and glamour of the super bowl, that doesn’t take away problems that are right there in our community so we have to do something about it,” said Atlanta Falcons alum Chris Draft.
