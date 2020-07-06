ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta will have to endure a summer without Centennial Olympic Park.
The popular downtown Atlanta site typically draws numerous gatherings, events, and children to its green spaces and water fountains, but that won't be the case since stakeholders have opted to close the park indefinitely.
“The financial ramifications stemming from this global pandemic have hit the hospitality industry, including Georgia World Congress Center Authority,especially hard,” said Frank Poe, GWCCA’s executive director. “The Park relies on operating support from GWCC and without event activities on our campus the costs associated with maintaining public access to the Park is not feasible. We will focus our resources on preserving the green space and landscape in anticipation of daily use sometime in the future.”
