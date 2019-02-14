ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Throughout the month of February, The Center for Civil and Human Rights will cost you nothing.
Coca-Cola gave the center a one-million-dollar grant to make it happen.
“It has been crazy in the best way,” said Nicole Moore, Manager of Education and Museum Content. “We have had people coming in before we open, they’re waiting in line to get here.”
The museum opened in 2014. It’s three floors of interactive storytelling. You’ll learn about Atlanta’s role in the Civil Rights movement and how to apply non-violent social change in today’s world.
“When they go through this experience it takes them through the highs, it takes them through the lows but it gives a very really picture of how activism starts with the individual,” Moore explained.
Jill Savitt is the center’s incoming CEO. She believes it’s especially important for young people to visit.
“There’s a quote from Mark Twain that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson. “And so, it’s very important for young people, old people too, but in particular young people who weren’t alive during a lot of the events to understand what happened because history rolls on and everything is related to what came before.”
Tickets usually range from 18 to 20 dollars each so many are taking advantage of the free admission.
Rideshare company Lyft is offering free rides to the Center for Civil and Human Rights and other museums and memorials during Black History Month.
To get a free ride, use the code BHMATL19
