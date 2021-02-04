A generous grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is going to help Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights expand its existing footprint and transform its programming.
The $17 million grant will help fund the Center’s new three-story “West Wing” and its new programming which seeks to connect racial history to the present, bring diverse groups together, and make progress through conversation and leadership.
“The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support,” Chairman Arthur M. Blank said. “We believe in the power of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to educate, include and transform the whole of this community and this country so that together, we can create tangible, positive change.”
The Center said the new wing, which will be named at a later date, will include a 2,700 square-foot gallery on the lobby level to engage families and children, a 2,500 square-foot gallery to showcase the Without Sanctuary Collection of postcards of lynching and anti-lynching artifacts, gallery space for temporary and visiting exhibitions, and a 900 square-foot café. The top floor will feature the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Papers.
“Arthur Blank invested in the idea of an Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights more than a decade ago, before we had a building, and has been a champion ever since,” Jill Savitt, CEO of The Center said. “This generous gift allows us to expand our vision – to be a national organization working to help people tap their own power to change the world and to live with purpose. We hope Arthur Blank’s leadership investment invites others to join us in promoting fairness and dignity for all.”
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has given more than $20 million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, including an initial $1.5 million grant for construction of The Center in 2013.
