Principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey (Photo source: Dublin High School on Facebook)
A community in central Georgia is reeling after the tragic deaths of the high school principal, his wife and their young son over the weekend.

Dublin High School Principal, Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, wife Elisia, and their son A.J. were killed in the crash that happened along I-16 on Sunday.

Monday served as a day of mourning for the entire district, which is obviously stunned by the news. A post on Dublin High School's Facebook page reads, "to say we are heartbroken is a true understatement. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students."

Meanwhile, thousands have taken to social media to share memories and condolences. 

The district has a Crisis Intervention Team in place and counselors are available for any students or staff members who may need or want help.

Funeral announcements were not immediately available.

