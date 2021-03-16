A community in central Georgia is reeling after the tragic deaths of the high school principal, his wife and their young son over the weekend.
Dublin High School Principal, Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, wife Elisia, and their son A.J. were killed in the crash that happened along I-16 on Sunday.
It is with heavy hearts that the Board of Directors have lost one of their own tonight. Dr. JaRoy Stuckey, Principal of Dublin High School and our GASSP Board of Directors, along with his wife, and young son was killed in a car accident on I-16 tonight. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IyssON2X53— GASSP (@GASSP) March 15, 2021
Monday served as a day of mourning for the entire district, which is obviously stunned by the news. A post on Dublin High School's Facebook page reads, "to say we are heartbroken is a true understatement. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students."
Meanwhile, thousands have taken to social media to share memories and condolences.
God please watch over the @dcsirish community and family of Dr. Jaroy Stuckey. pic.twitter.com/HDpzcclcqH— Marvin L. James II (@sportsguymarv) March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of @JaroyStuckey and the entire Dublin community https://t.co/pV7N9A1Fpy— Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) March 15, 2021
Good Morning, I’m wearing green for @JaroyStuckey family, friends, students and all who loved him. And his beautiful family. You will truly be missed. 💚💛🙏🏽🥲“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity” pic.twitter.com/ujE6XlxmYB— Crystal Williams, Ed. D. (@DrCrysWilliams) March 15, 2021
The district has a Crisis Intervention Team in place and counselors are available for any students or staff members who may need or want help.
Funeral announcements were not immediately available.
