ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The United States leads the world in many areas, including one it would rather not.
“The United States of America has the dubious distinction of leading the world’s nations in locking up its citizens,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Community leaders came together at the Ebenezer Baptist Church to highlight sources of mass incarceration as part of the 'End Mass Incarceration Conference.'
“These mandatory minimums that justify harsh sentences for non-violent offenders that take away fathers from their familes,” said rapper, actor, and philanthropist T.I.
“That young lady could have been alive today if it were not for the wrongful conviction of the so-called Central Park Five,” said Yusef Salaam, a wrongly convicted member of the Central Park Five.
They turned words into actions, giving some fathers the chance to be with their families on Father’s Day.
“For the second year in a row we have bailed people out of jail in commemoration of Father’s Day and Juneteenth,” said civil rights and criminal defense attorney Tiffany Williams Roberts.
And it’s not just providing the chance to be released, it’s providing hope for the future.
“Those who need GEDs or diplomas we stick with them through that, those who need housing, those who need jobs,” said Roberts.
And letting those inside know they're not forgotten.
"To the young men and women, I want to let you know one thing: you are not alone," said T.I.
Speakers also remarked that those who can’t afford bond have a much higher chance of being convicted than those who can, and a big reason why many are put inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.