CAMILLA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Representative Jay Powell, chairman of the House Rules Committee, has passed away at age 67.
According to Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston, Powell collapsed and died during a Caucus Leadership retreat in Young Harris.
Powell was born in Quitman, Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1977. He also served as mayor of Camilla before joining the Georgia House of Representatives in 2009.
He represented Georgia's 171st District.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted his condolences on the passing of Powell:
"Chairman Powell was a trusted public servant and bold leader who made a big impact in his community and the state of Georgia as a whole. Please join us in praying for Jay's family, loved ones, and fellow lawmakers as they mourn his sudden passing."
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
