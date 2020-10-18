KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Looking for a kid-friendly way to get the whole family involved in the upcoming election?
#ChalkTheVote kicks off Sunday, and families across Georgia are hitting the sidewalks to spread the word.
The goal is to encourage families to create chalk messages and designs, to inspire community members to go to the polls.
“For us, it’s really important to let our community know about early voting, particularly this year during a pandemic,” said one voter, Amanda Chavez Barnes.
The Chavez Barnes family is one of many spreading inspirational messages and important voting information on their driveway and sidewalks in their neighborhood.
“We want to make sure all of our neighbors, especially the Latino community, who often times doesn’t have access to information, know about early voting, and that they go can and vote from now until October 30th,” Chavez Barnes added.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says voters have turned out in record numbers already.
As of Sunday, nearly 1.5 million ballots have been casted.
Compared to this time in 2016 – there’s been a 152% increase in total turnout.
The #chalkthevote campaign was created by nonprofit organization parentstogether as a massive get-out-the-vote effort from now until election day.
“We know there are going to be complications on the day of,” Chavez Barnes said.
Even those who aren’t quite old enough yet to vote know you have the power to decide what the future will look like:
“We want black lives to have a good life,” said Azul, Chavez Barnes’s daughter.
“It’s something you can do with your kids, it’s a good way to have a conversation with your kids about voting,” added Chavez Barnes.
It’s an easy way to get the message out, while staying safe, and social distancing.
“Because if they walk by, and they’re like, hmmm, maybe I should go vote,” 7-year-old, Azul, said.
“I think as much as we can do to remind people, and have those little everyday reminders, that they might come across in their life might be a big help,” Chavez Barnes said.
