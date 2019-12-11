AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- It may be cold outside but that did not stop one Atlanta swim club from participating in a chilling challenge.
On Wednesday, the Georgia Tech Swim Club accepted Six Flags’ Polar Coaster Challenge and geared up in their warmest swimsuits and speedos to ride a popular roller coaster. The team buckled up and enjoyed a nippy ride on the Twisted Cyclone roller coaster.
Six Flags named the challenge after the weather term for fluctuating temperatures expected this winter.
Would you ride a roller coaster wearing only a swimsuit in December?
