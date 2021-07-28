WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS46) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has partnered with historically black colleges, universities (HBCU's), and other minority serving institutions in order to promote diversity across all levels of business.
Through the Next-Gen Business Partnership, students have a chance to experience new career opportunities as they learn and gain insight into entrepreneurship and business from leading academics, business leaders, and trade associations.
The Next-Gen Business Partnership is part of the Chamber’s broader effort in supporting the growing needs of businesses by focusing on workforce and talent pipeline development, supplier diversity, entrepreneurship, and public policy and advocacy.
The Partnership includes four core programs to provide students with exclusive professional development opportunities. One of the components of the Partnership is an internship opportunity for university students to serve in departments across the U.S. Chamber based on their interests and academic majors.
This year the U.S. Chamber selected students from Clark Atlanta University to participate in the Next-Gen Business Partnership. One of those students is Miracle Huntsman from Los Angeles, CA, a junior at Clark Atlanta University studying Political Science.
Huntsman highlighted the knowledge and skills that she learned through the internship by noting:
“My main responsibilities have been working with the Chamber’s Corporate Citizenship Center and attending meetings with many different departments as well as interns. I love that I can give input on and help plan summits and events. Working with the Chamber has also made me a better researcher as I often track important information to be added to the Chamber’s website. I am forever grateful for the people I have met and cannot wait to network more in the future.”
Through networking, skill building, and providing a platform for unforgettable experiences, the Next-Gen internship provided students with an invaluable opportunity.
The other components of the Next-Gen Business Partnership include an executive speaker series for students to learn about important issues ranging from public policy and government to management and leadership; an entrepreneurship development program, which convenes entrepreneurial leaders to develop a national strategy to support entrepreneurship in diverse communities; and faculty research.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization and represents the interests of more than 3 million businesses of differing sizes, sectors, and regions. The members of the Chamber range from local small mom-and-pop shops to leading industry associations and large corporations. Businesses alike depend on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to be their voice of advocacy in Washington, D.C.
