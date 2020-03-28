CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Chamblee's Mayor Eric Clarkson issued an executive order Saturday ordering all residents in the city limits to stay at their place of residence except to provide or receive essential services or engage in essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental functions for an indefinite period of time.
The executive order provided the following:
Massage establishments, nail salons, spas, beauty salons, barbers, bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers and any other establishment offering personal grooming services shall be closed until this Order is lifted.
All businesses with a facility in the City of Chamblee, except Essential Businesses, are strongly encouraged to cease all activities except Minimum Basic Operations; Chamblee also will adopt DeKalb’s definition of Minimum Basic Operations as provided in Section 14 DeKalb Executive Order 20-002.
This Executive Order will take effect on March 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
