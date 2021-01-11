Chamblee Police announced Monday it installed a DeKalb County first, Automated Enforcement of a school zone on the 2600 block of Johnson Road at St. Pius X Catholic High School.
According to Chamblee Police, the initial school zone cameras are installed on Johnson Drive and at a later date more will be added on the other side of the school on Plaster Road. Drivers will get a 30-day warning period if they speed through the school district.
Police said a speed study of the area during school hours showed 246 violators in just one day and extrapolated there could be more than 1,000 speeding vehicles in the school zone each month.
Initially, the cameras will target people going 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit in the school zone and they will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school on school days. Tickets will be $75 for a first offense and $125 for a second.
