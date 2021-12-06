CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Chamblee Police Department is looking for the person or persons who shot 42-year-old Norberto Trevino on Dec. 4.
Police found man from Brownsville, Texas, shortly after 7 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta. Police say he died at the scene of a single gunshot wound.
The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have any available information, contact Det. Loc Tran with the Chamblee Police Department at 470-395-2421 or ltran@chambleega.gov.
