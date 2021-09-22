ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Chamblee Police Department says it was involved in a shooting earlier today.
Chamblee Police say they responded to a domestic violence call around 6:30 a.m. at 3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
At this time, it is unknown whom was shot or what their condition may be.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
