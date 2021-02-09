Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who allegedly bit an 11-year-old girl in Chamblee Tuesday afternoon.
Chamblee Police have identified the suspect to be Jeovany Hernandez who also goes by the name Yembi, and they believe he's between the ages of 18 to 25.
According to authorities, Hernandez shouted out to the child to come to where he was standing under a gazebo directly in front of her apartment building.
The victim told officers that she walked over to Hernandez when he allegedly grabbed her aggressively and bit her on the lip causing a laceration.
During the incident, the victim said Hernandez then walked off as if nothing happened and continued to hang out in the area with his friends.
When police arrived, Hernandez then fled the area on foot. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a black hat.
If anyone has any information, please contact Det. C. Donaby: 470-564-0814, or the Chamblee Police Dept non-emergency number: 770-986-5005.
