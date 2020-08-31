Chamblee police to release new details in child kidnapping.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) – Chamblee police are expected to release new details Monday on the kidnapping of a 1-year-old child – snatched from a stroller and his mother tried to fight off the suspects.

Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga are being held in Dekalb County jail after they were arrested in connection to the Saturday abduction.

The abduction happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon, as the mother pushed her son in a stroller on Claireview Drive where they lived, police said.

A 2003 Acura MDX approached them.

Police said Maynor Valera Zuniga reportedly got out of the car and attempted to grab the child at gunpoint. The mother was able to fight him off – grabbing one of his shoes, and a piece of his pants, according to police.

But during the scuffle, Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga was able to take the child – and the pair drove away.

Police issued an AMBER alert and the child was found safe several hours later.

Both suspects face charges kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.