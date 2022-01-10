INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -- The day has finally come. Georgia. Alabama. One game for a nation title. We'll be providing live updates throughout the night right here, so stick with us!
🎶 We Are The Champions 🎶 #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1u4minSIfM— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
The Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions! #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/ECU67RlVY3 pic.twitter.com/daqPdyZC2U— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
DAWGS ON TOP 😤 pic.twitter.com/VtTKeBdoJO— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
The 40 year curse is no more. Take it in Dawg Fans. We did it. #GoDawgs— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022
The Bama fans are streaming out. UGA is gonna be National Champs for the first time in 41 years. pic.twitter.com/jYqtZtHrfJ— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) January 11, 2022
GEORGIA PICK-SIX TO SEAL THE WIN! 🐶#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MHlE9MMZHI— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
PICK 6⃣ @KeleeRingo #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/DFoKPqvGIf— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
.@brockbowers17 takes it to the 🏠#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/n4QllmRpSi— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
TOUCHDOWN @brockbowers17 !!! Dawgs go up 8 with 3:33 left in the game!🐶 26 - 18 🐘#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022
Alabama fans vs. Georgia fans rn:#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/8iPZMKQa2c— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
Reeled. It. In.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Vat4TjaVot— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022
This angle of Stetson Bennett's TD to @MoCityMitch 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpgwZsG5xU— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
WHAT A CATCH 🤩ADONAI MITCHELL DELIVERED FOR A 40-YARD TD! pic.twitter.com/S86FwsqP1L— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
🗣️🗣️🗣️#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/GqaFRkn0xk— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Dawgs back on top 19-18 after an incredible throw and catch from Bennett to Mitchell! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RY9NlzfPm6— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
.@StetsonIV answers with a 🎯 to @MoCityMitch #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1DHdPur2qe— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Alabama takes the lead in the 4th 👀(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/nhUZwCWiNc— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2022
It’s 18-13 #Bama w/ just over 10 mins to play. This is everything you want out of a Championship game 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
A huge turn of events. A questionable UGA turnover followed by an Alabama touchdown. Tide lead 18-13 in the 4th. #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1WPZqOujIL— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Truly a game of inches. pic.twitter.com/uwgdunCmQG— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2022
Is this a fumble or nah?? pic.twitter.com/lmC6AjWcTW— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
Alabama has now scored 10+ points in 145 straight games, the longest streak in the AP Poll Era (since 1936) but are still without a touchdown. The last time Alabama was held without a touchdown was nearly a decade ago in a 9-6 regular-season loss to LSU in 2011 pic.twitter.com/uS0wxSLiVa— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
Another field goal for the Crimson Tide and we now have a 13-12 UGA lead 2 minutes into the 4th quarter. #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Dahn2qOINu— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
FG IS GOOD!! @WillReichard Will Reichard with a 21 yard FG.Q4 Bama: 12 | Dawgs: 13 pic.twitter.com/GF8CN6LHHY— Alabama Football 🥋 (@AlabamaFTBL) January 11, 2022
What a scene here in Indianapolis! We’re headed to the 4th quarter with the Dawgs leading the Tide 13-9! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/V0nhi8QeQ5— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
All comes down to this!#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/lWfvmsFnJa— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
.@zeus1_34 punches in the first TD of the day⚡️#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1DCwVhSz1C— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Dawgs take the lead on a Zamir White touchdown! UGA leads Alabama 13-9 late in the 3rd quarter! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/KDW1gU7SQi— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
That 67-yard run was the longest allowed by Alabama since October 2015 against Nick Chubb (83 yards).#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/c192JWnVPQ— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 ☝️☝️☝️#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OqWWmrvobu— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
What a BLOCK by Georiga 😤🤚 pic.twitter.com/PhVJ10UKbN— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022
BLOCKED!!! #GoDawgs— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
LOUD chants of Roll Tide met with a large U-G-A rebuttal here at Lucas Oil Stadium! Things are getting tense! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1LC9PkhOvz— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
😤😤😤😤 @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/37RiGUIx4j— Alabama Football 🥋 (@AlabamaFTBL) January 11, 2022
🔱 @cpsmithdb#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XPA157338j— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
WHAT A RUN pic.twitter.com/1b5fLnvW4S— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 11, 2022
Dawgs waste a golden opportunity after the Bryce Young interception. 3 and out for the Dawgs, but they pin the Tide at their own 4 yard line. #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Georgia picks off Bryce Young 👀 pic.twitter.com/1jKEuIVamS— OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) January 11, 2022
.@cpsmithdb with the pick 😎#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/UIx1VIrmFa— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
BREAKING: Jameson Williams is officially OUT for the rest of the National Championship. pic.twitter.com/071NIwiOOX— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
Jameson Williams officially out for remainder of the game, according to Alabama staff.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 11, 2022
Zeus is loose ⚡️#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/fK4H7JGiNQ— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
.@zeus1_34 striking early ⚡️⚡️⚡️#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/X37T9qt5zA— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
First half 📸#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/a5v1JfS1lW— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Alabama lost star receiver Jameson Williams in the first half of College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship against Georgia, and his status for the remainder of the game is uncertain.https://t.co/L2irwVHSKQ— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 11, 2022
Alabama is 23-0 when leading at the half in the last two seasons 😳 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/rJrHLBbKr4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
Some halftime stats here from Indy:Only 36 combined rushing yards between the two teams.333 combine passing yards (Bama 206)The big difference so far -- penalties. Georgia with 7 for 49 yards. Only 2 for 10 for Alabama.#GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/yAC1OeaqSN— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Since the BCS was implemented in 1998, there have only been two national championship games where neither team scored a touchdown in the first half: Alabama vs LSU at the end of the 2011 season and Oklahoma vs Florida State at the end of the 2000 season pic.twitter.com/PlgGbU9fFn— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
Halftime in Indy, no touchdowns yet. #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/H74DhcvgmS— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 11, 2022
HALFTIME: Who saw that coming?!? A 9-6 first half lead for Alabama after 5 combined field goals! #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/bEOv6J3T7r— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
For kicking lovers... this is the first National Championship game to feature 5 combined field goals in a half #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/fg6pDigo1F— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
I think we may sound like a broken record here. Another field goal. This one for the Dawgs! 9-6 Bama late in the 2nd quarter. #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/xlBI9alHDO— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Georgia's defense is NASTY 🐶#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/hXkW2QJLvI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
Georgia’s defense HOLDING IT DOWN!!! Channing Tindall sacks Bryce Young for a loss of 13 YDS. Bama has to settle for a FG. Alabama leads 9-3 w/ just over 7 mins to play 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
The field goal parade continues. Alabama kicks another one through and it's now 9-3 in the #NationalChampionship game. #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/XHN9e1cBeQ— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
.@Kingschan_ got 'em#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/lQChiK2QBD— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Jameson Williams walks off the field after an apparent knee injury in the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3xekUQqaPZ— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2022
Jameson Williams walks to Bama locker room. pic.twitter.com/PfTJSfftfj— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 11, 2022
So far, a game of field goals. Bama goes back on top 6-3 here in Indianapolis. #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/uSFvUBHeG9— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Bryce Young with a BIG play to Jameson Williams, whose knee seems to give out at the end of the play 😓 pic.twitter.com/QPsRuVCRvJ— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
Jameson Williams is helped off the field after an apparent knee injury pic.twitter.com/TqWpj16uBS— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022
SCORE TIED!3-3#CFPNationalChampionship #CFP @CBS46 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/0CcXFs8FlX— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) January 11, 2022
The mailman has settled in… The offense is putting together a solid drive w/ one heck of a throw from Stetson Bennett to George Pickens. Let’s see if they capitalize here 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
Back to even.#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/X4EWB3rQ1c— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
We are thru 1 in Indianapolis and the Dawgs trail the Tide 3-0. Dawgs are in the red zone when the 2nd quarter begins! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/y8YXPIUL2Q— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
.@geo_Thagoat 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/JVZhASjiab— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
Too much talent on the field 🤩#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/KoczdMg9Mu— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2022
Birds-eye view 👀📸#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/OYVdZ0pCjk— ESPN Images (@ESPNImages) January 11, 2022
Lewis Cine doing his best Flash impression 👀💨 pic.twitter.com/SFHD69oSDJ— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
🤫🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/wZbgavNUu6— Alabama Football 🥋 (@AlabamaFTBL) January 11, 2022
Rewind to when Stetson Bennett dribbled the football ⛹️♂️pic.twitter.com/yKrf4xsXLp— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
A very nervous start for the Dawgs on offense. A big defensive drive here. #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/eyHVrDyrKi— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
This is just the second time this season that Georgia has failed to record a first down on its opening drive (the other was against Auburn). pic.twitter.com/ac7pBDvJHc— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
Stetson needs to settle down 🏈 Can’t be fumbling the ball even if he recovers it! #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
Really solid start for UGA. Dawgs D got the message from their 1st game vs. Bama… They’re affecting the QB, bringing the pressure… That’s what it’ll take for a W this time around 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
Bryce Young was pressured on 4-of-9 dropbacks on that opening drive (44%). He was 1-of-4 for 9 yards on those plays under duress.. pic.twitter.com/7wddWKtnV5— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
Give that @UGAfootballLive defense credit! Nice stop to hold @AlabamaFTBL to a FG 3-0 Tide @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 11, 2022
Alabama takes an early 3-0 lead after a chaotic first drive! #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/4FToOLy8u6— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
What could have been a scoop 'n score for the Dawgs was called back:#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3tDrDQMcTJ— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
Ever heard of a scoop and score?Georgia just did it... got a touchdown... then reversed.I'm confused.#IncompletePass @CBS46 #CFPNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/n3wZIlAl2H— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) January 11, 2022
Bryce Young fumble @NakobeDean recovers returns for a touchdown bit replay overturns TD, still 0-0 young’s arm was moving forward incomplete @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 11, 2022
THIS BAMA ENTRANCE. CHILLS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHyWpmCCJK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
𝐋𝐄𝐓'𝐒 𝐆𝐎#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship https://t.co/oHB3LBMvW7— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
The Dawgs are here! The crowd is roaring! U-G-A! U-G-A! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/aEQqMs1z0N— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GoDawgs 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/25a9owEmWE— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Shout out to the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/t0021djFaD— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
