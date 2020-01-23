IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A south Georgia high school football coach has passed away after losing his battle with cancer.
Buddy Nobles, head coach of Irwin County High School in Ocilla, passed away on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with the disease.
Nobles led the Irwin County Indians to the 2019 state title after beating Marion County 56-14 after finishing as runner-up in 2018.
Nobles came to the school in 2014 and was highly successful. He was also a coach at Coffee and Fitzgerald high schools before coming to Irwin County.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
