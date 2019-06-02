ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A second chance at a clean slate is being offered up in Fulton County as a gift for fathers ahead of Father's Day. But you don't have to be a dad to take advantage of it.
Solicitor General Keith Gammage decided to make it easier for people to register and qualify for misdemeanor expungement, after several successful programs in Fulton County.
So he and his team is hosting a virtual program entirely online. Anyone with a cellphone can apply.
"As a father, I know how important it is to be able for fathers to provide for their families," Gammage says. "This program, focused on fathers, will allow men who have made a mistake to get a second chance and back on their feet so that they can lead their homes and communities."
Usually, expunging a charge can take months to get done. The new virtual program is designed to speed up the process and eliminate the need to hire a lawyer.
Go to this website to register. Or call the hotline at (404) 612-4803 for more information. Registration opens June 3 and continues through Father's Day, June 16.
