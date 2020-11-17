Changes on the way for GA 400 and 369 in Forsyth County

Officials say a new project is going to eventually bring new life and less congestion to the intersection of GA-400 and GA-369 in Forsyth County.
Officials at both Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation told CBS46 News that the plan is to widen 369 to fours lanes and create a new partial cloverleaf interchange at 400.
According to the plans the four lane section of 369 will stretch from Dahlonega Highway to slightly east of Kieth Road; that is roughly a two-mile stretch. A 20 foot raised median will also divide the lanes.
For pedestrians, the county is adding an eight foot sidewalk trail to the south side of 369 and a five foot sidewalk to the north side of the highway.
Authorities say the project will take roughly three years to complete, and during that time drivers can expect lane closures and delays.
