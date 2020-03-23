ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Under the GI Bill veterans enrolled in school can get finical help with housing, but with everyone being quarantined and schools turning to online classes, that meant millions in housing benefits were in jeopardy.
“Basically you got a monthly housing allowance based on you going into the class. If you take classes online you actually get less,” said Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Undersecretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs referring the GI Bill Guidelines.
And with the coronavirus forcing many colleges and universities to move classes online that meant thousands of veterans would not be getting the financial assistance they needed.
But Dr. Paul Lawrence says all that changed over the weekend.
“The president signed the law enabling those folks whose schools had closed to rating, so basically their benefits continue,” added Lawrence.
Lawrence says one of their goals is to step up during times of national emergency, making sure veterans needing assistance won’t have any lapse in benefits.
“VA is providing materials so we think we’re delivering on our mission” said Lawrence.
This Wednesday Undersecretary Lawrence will host a tele-town hall for Veterans in Georgia to get more details about coronavirus changes being implemented.
The town hall will take place from 4-5 p.m. Veterans wanting to participate can call 844-227-7557.
