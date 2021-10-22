FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools is making changes to the mandatory mask mandate in their school district.
Soon, students will have the option to wear a mask 30 days after vaccine eligibility becomes available to include children ages 5 to 11.
The announcement was made during a board meeting on Thursday night.
According to the superintendent, the change will only happen at schools in the district where the ratio of COVID-19 cases is less than 1 percent of enrollment.
Some parents in the school district have protested the required masks and even filed a lawsuit. However, a judge ruled against the parents in early October.
