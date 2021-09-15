ATLANTA (CBS46) -- What was suppose to be a special day turned traumatic after wild weather caused a tent to collapse at a Buckhead wedding, sending several to the hospital.
One of those people was Tiffany Ray, a musician who was providing entertainment on what should have been a joyous day.
“It was crazy, I remember looking over at my Cielo player and watching all the curtains blow and all the wind, and then I’m like clobbered, on the ground," Ray said. "I’m hit with poles, debris."
Video caught a traumatic wedding scene that sent several people to hospital. Those injured say organizers of the wedding need to be held accountable for poor weather planning. Full details @cbs46 #weather #Atlanta #Buckhead pic.twitter.com/B1Yge8sNmS— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 15, 2021
The wedding took place at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead on January 11, 2020. Luckily no one was seriously injured.
“I’m on the ground being smooshed, it felt like I was in a trash compactor. I did not think I was going to make it actually. I was so scared. I remember thinking about my kids and um, I’m going to get emotional, but you know it was really scary, it felt like a car wreck,” Ray said.
Ray said she suffered seven broken ribs and also lost her best violin that was worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Another who was injured was a heavily pregnant guest who lawyers said suffered pre-term labor contractions for over a month after a tent beam fell on her.
"It was incredibly stressful," said Michael Horst, attorney with Horst & Shewmaker. "Not only was she in physical pain, she was mentally and emotionally exhausted."
Two separate lawsuits have now been filed that claim negligence against the St. Regis, the wedding planner - Tara Guerard Soiree, and Peachtree Tents and Events, for not being better prepared against severe weather.
“Saying it’s an act of god saying there’s no way we could have prevented it, planned for it, that leaves us with no recourse," said Michael Hoffer, attorney with Hoffer & Webb representing Tiffany Ray. "Because the fact is, they did know about it beforehand, they had discussions.”
CBS46 and the national weather service had severe weather warnings out for that day.
CBS46 sent comment requests to each of those accused in the lawsuits but is yet to receive any response.
