ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Long lines, broken machines, and late starts – those are only some of the complaints from voters about polling locations in several counties in Georgia.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke with some political experts regarding the need for a review following today’s mishaps to better prepare for the election come November.
“What’s going on today seems to be the nightmare scenario,” said CBS News Political Correspondent, Ed O'Keefe.
“There are some, clearly, lessons to be learned here,” said David Becker, the Executive Director the Center for Election Innovation and Research.
Some are calling it a toxic combination. Reforms after 2018 elections, new technology, plus a pandemic equals serious problems and delays at the polls across Georgia.
“Do you think this is foreshadowing what’s going to happen in November?” CBS46’s Melissa Stern asked O'Keefe over a Zoom call.
“Totally! What we’re seeing today is exactly what concerns the Joe Biden campaign, to some extent, the Donald Trump campaign,” O'Keefe said.
There are far fewer polling sites and poll workers volunteering…causing long lines, late starts, and hours of waiting.
“After this election is over, there’s going to need to be a review of exactly what happened, to what degree the counties could have done a better job, to what degree the Secretary of State’s Office could coordinate that better,” Becker added.
“Remember, Georgia is going to be a battleground state this year,” Ed O'Keefe said, “It’s a real concern for anyone, frankly, who participates in Democracy.”
Political experts say this kind of becomes the dress rehearsal, and hopefully the problems get fixed before the big show come November…as turnouts will be even higher.
“More voters than expected want to vote in person, and we need to be prepared for that, and provide them with safe, convenient options for voting in person,” added Becker, “If this troubles voters, and it should, long lines like this shouldn’t exist, and it’s not the way it should work, the best thing you can do after voting, is volunteer to be a poll worker.”
