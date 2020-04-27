ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cornavirus pandemic separates families long before they lose a loved one. In almost all cases, treatment forces self-isolation; for many patients, the only faces seen are nurses, doctors and hospital chaplains.
Some Coronavirus patients are dying in isolation and friends and family are not getting the closure they deserve. While everyone is cheering on front line healthcare workers, the people tasked with saving our sick, chaplains are also there to help comfort patients through sorrow.
"They feel very lonely, very isolated," said Chaiplin Kim Schmitt Holman, of Piedmont Fayette. "A lot of patients have talked about how the staff as become their surrogate family but it's still very hard to have that separation."
Chaplains try to comfort without providing the traditional human touch, and while covered in PPE.
"We are trained to take barriers down, to get rid of all those things that separate us from the other person," said Schmitt Holman. "And now it feels like we're putting up more barriers."
Chaplains have had to get creative on connecting families. Letters, drawings and facetime calls are lifelines for patients.
Piedmont Fayette does allow one visitor, if possible, during a patient's final moments and with proper PPE. That means some loved ones are left out.
"They don't get to say those goodbyes, they don't get to sit next to them and hold their hand for as long as they need and that's been heart wrenching," said Schmitt Holman.
