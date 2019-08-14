COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Three people are charged with felony murder in the death of a Mableton man gunned down in front of his home in July.
George Anthony Vela, 24, was returning to his home on the 600 block of Hickory Trail after watching 'The Lion King' movie when he was fatally shot.
Cobb County Police announced Wednesday morning that three men have been charged with felony murder in the case.
Christopher Gutierrez, 19, from Smyrna, Zackary Franks, 19, from Mableton and Yainerys Gil, 23, also from Mableton, have been charged with felony murder, intent to murder and aggravated assault.
"You know I just laid beside him, there was nothing at that point that I could do," said Vela's mother, shortly after the shooting occurred. "So, I just laid there beside him, took his face and told him how much I loved him."
Now his mother's left to pick up the pieces, and his two young children have to grow up without their father.
No word on when the three suspects are expected to appear in court.
