BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Charges brought against an actress at the helm of a controversial arrest at former Buckhead restaurant Houston's have been dropped.
Actress Brittany Lucio was one of three women arrested -- Asia'h Epperson and a friend -- were at the popular restaurant located on Peachtree Road on May 13 of last year when the incident occurred. According to the actress, she and the other two women walked into Houston's to use the restroom. At the time, the kitchen was closed but diners were still inside the establishment.
When on-site security asked the women to exit the restroom they refused. The women then said the officer aggressively pulled them from the restroom, leaving one with a black eye, scratches and bruises.
All three were charged with criminal trespass and felony obstruction.
On Friday May 31, Lucio's attorney, Gerald Griggs, released the following statement:
"After almost a year of investigation, authorities have decided to dismiss the case against Brittany Lucio for an incident in an Atlanta Restaurant where she was assaulted by law enforcement. Ms. Lucio's name has been cleared, and she looks forward to pursuing a civil action against law enforcement for the damage and injuries she sustained. She would like to thank all of her supporters in this matter, including Clifford "TI" Harris and others that stood up for her."
Related Stories:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.