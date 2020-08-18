Charges may be looming for students streaming porn during virtual classes

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County law enforcement is sending a stern warning to students streaming pornography during online class sessions.
“Henry County, and I think other jurisdictions, are trying to send a message that you need to not do this during these online classes,” said Henry County Schools spokesperson John Hardin.
Hardin adds that a high school student posted "inappropriate imagery" during an online session.
“The isolated matter was investigated by administrations and law enforcement officials, and appropriate action is now being taken according to code of conduct violations and laws broken," added Hardin.
At only 24-hours into virtual learning, Henry County Police Department shared on Facebook that they were "over it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.