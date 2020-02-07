MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged criminal wanted for crimes ranging from car theft to attempted kidnapping in Alabama was arrested in Georiga, and his charges are far from peachy.
The arrest unfolded after 2 a.m. when a resident in the 100 block of Amberwood Lane in Manchester, Georgia, observed a suspicious vehicle in the area. Concerned about who may be inside the vehicle, the resident called police.
A responding deputy located the "suspicious" black Honda Accord with its headlights on off of the roadways shoulder. As the deputy approached the vehicle he noticed the windows were foggy, making it difficult to see who was inside. When the deputy requested the occupant roll down the windows he heard ...
"No, I have a gun," said the male occupant.
The deputy took cover and requested backup. A run of the car's plates determined in was stolen in a carjacking in Atlanta on February 6. Through effective communication tactics, deputies were successful in swaying the man out of the vehicle. He was identified as 47-year-old Stephen Eugene Calhoun.
"I commend our personnel for getting this wanted suspect into custody and off our streets," said Sheriff Smith.
He was arrested and transported to Meriwether County Jail where he is charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Calhoun also has a warrant for his arrest in Alabama for theft of property, car jacking, attempted kidnapping and robbery.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has also issued a warrant for a violation of parole.
