DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- A Decatur man has been re-arrested on a new charge following the shooting death of another man last year.
Trevor Brinson, 30, was initially arrested on an aggravated assault charge October 2018 after he allegedly shot Joshua Stripling multiple times. Authorities said the shooting occurred after an argument which reports say may have been drug-related.
Brinson was out of custody on bond when Stripling died as a result of his gunshot wounds and a warrant was issued with an upgraded charge of felony murder.
Brinson was arrested during a traffic stop in Jonesboro. He was taken in custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
