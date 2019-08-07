ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first week of school is off to an unconventional start for students of a brand-new charter school in Atlanta’s West End community.
The Harriet Tubman School of Science and Technology was supposed to open its doors for the first time on Monday, but that didn’t happen. When the school failed to receive its occupancy certificate from the City of Atlanta, the founder learned the staff could not hold classes in the building.
As a result, teachers walked students in the rain Monday to a nearby museum which agreed to temporarily house the students.
Rita Daniels, the great-great niece of the school’s namesake Harriet Tubman, says she’s outraged the city hasn’t issued the school’s occupancy permit.
“My great-great aunt Harriet Tubman was deprived education, and this is exactly what they are doing to these children now today in the 21st century. That is not right.”
The city of Atlanta says the school hasn’t proven it’s safe for students. On Wednesday, a city spokesman issued the following statement:
The school has yet to satisfy the very serious safety concerns. It would be irresponsible and dangerous for the City to allow any building housing children to open without showing us that they are in compliance with state and local law for items as essential as smoke detectors, functional sprinkler systems, and emergency exits. Further, a City inspector was denied access to the building. The City has and will continue to work with the school to bring them into compliance, but will not risk lives—particularly those of children—by cutting any corners or skirting commonsense safety laws.
School leaders responded by saying they were not aware that an inspector was coming Monday and that they did not intentionally ignore a knock on the door. They said they welcome a chance to prove that the building is safe.
