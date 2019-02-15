BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Bartow County deputy fired his gun at a man after a police chase Friday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, everything started when Bartow County deputies began a car chase Friday. Deputies did not know at the time, but the man they were chasing was wanted in Cartersville.
As the chase progressed, one deputy wrecked his patrol car. The GBI said a deputy then fired his gun at the man.
The GBI said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Charles Allen Brock, is alive, but was injured. A female passenger of Brock's, was uninjured and arrested on unrelated charges.
The deputy was not injured.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI this year.
