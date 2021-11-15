ATLANTA (GA) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced today that suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.
He was sentenced the defendant to five years. Jones will serve one year in prison and spend the remainder on probation. He has resigned his position as district attorney, according to a press release.
"Public servants are trusted to discharge their duties ethically and honestly and when they do not, we will hold them accountable for their actions," said Carr. "By abusing his power and abdicating his responsibility as district attorney, Mark Jones did a disservice to those he was elected to protect and put our very justice system at risk. This outcome is a victory for integrity in prosecutions and the rule of law."
The charges to which the defendant has pleaded guilty are included below. All charges occurred in the course of Jones’ employment as district attorney.
- 2 counts of Attempted Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- 1 count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- 1 count of Influencing Witnesses
This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by John Fowler, deputy attorney general for the Prosecution Division.
