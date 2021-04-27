DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) Devon Wheeler, 26, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is now in custody following the murder of Rashad Goldston.
Dalton Instigators and Cobb County Police Department made the arrest early Tuesday morning at a motel in Smyrna.
According to a police spokesperson, the murder happened early Sunday morning in a parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub bar located at 933 Market Street in Dalton.
Investigators suggest a dispute occurred inside of the Oyster Pub bar between the victim Goldston and Wheeler’s girlfriend.
The altercation continued into the parking lot, around 2:30 am the fight escalated in which Wheeler fired several shots into Goldston’s gray Hyundai Santa Fe.
Goldston was hit by one of the gunshots in the back, say police.
Investigators say, Goldston attempted to drive away from the scene but crashed a short distance away, flipping his car onto its side in front of a Dollar Tree store parking lot.
First responders assisted and Goldston was taken to Hamilton Medical Center, where he died later Sunday morning.
Wheeler is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
