As hundreds of people show up hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sites continue dealing with those trying to cheat the system to get it.
CBS46's Tori Cooper first told you about the practice Thursday night. CBS46's Adam Murphy continued following the story Friday and talked to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond who said people continue to show up with appointment confirmations which have not been registered with the health department.
Officials believe people may be forwarding their “schedule an appointment” link to friends or family who are looking to skip the line.
“It’s very disappointing and I encourage all of our citizens to do the right thing, to play by the rules, to protect yourself, protect others and respect the rights of your fellow citizens,” Thurmond said.
Despite the efforts of cheaters, health officials said they can spot the cheaters immediately. A quick check will show they are not officially registered. Karen Hackley-Cole waited one hour to get her first dose of the vaccine and called out those who cheat the system.
"To cheat in any manner or form for family members or anyone you’re jeopardizing someone else’s opportunity to get the vaccine in the right way,” Hackley-Cole said.
At the end of the day, those who try to gain the system will be turned away.
“Look we’re all in this together. We know people are afraid and there is a high level of anxiety, but we have to rise to the occasion,” Thurmond said.
